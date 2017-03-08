Equality matters theme for Internatio...

Equality matters theme for International Women's Day: says West Nova MP

14 hrs ago

Canada's theme for International Women's Day 2017 is Equality Matters, which highlights the benefits of gender equality for all Canadians by recognizing that the world needs the talents of everyone - women, men, girls and boys - to reach its full potential. Colin Fraser, Member of Parliament for West Nova, invites Canadians to join the movement for gender equality in honour of International Women's Day, being held March 8. The Government of Canada is calling on all Canadians to get online and tell the world why equality matters to them using the hashtag #EqualityMatters.

Nova Scotia

