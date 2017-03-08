Equality matters theme for International Women's Day: says West Nova MP
Canada's theme for International Women's Day 2017 is Equality Matters, which highlights the benefits of gender equality for all Canadians by recognizing that the world needs the talents of everyone - women, men, girls and boys - to reach its full potential. Colin Fraser, Member of Parliament for West Nova, invites Canadians to join the movement for gender equality in honour of International Women's Day, being held March 8. The Government of Canada is calling on all Canadians to get online and tell the world why equality matters to them using the hashtag #EqualityMatters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nova News Now.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Response to Halifax sex assault case is proof t...
|8 hr
|NoMoreRape
|2
|Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis...
|Wed
|where will it end 2
|1
|N.S. woman upset after RCMP refuse to lay charg...
|Tue
|Jewels34
|6
|Man acquitted in Cole Harbour home invasion tha...
|Mar 5
|Seriously
|2
|Halifax taxi driver acquitted of sexual assault...
|Mar 4
|Justice
|1
|Protests planned, petitions signed, complaints ...
|Mar 4
|Justice
|1
|VIDEO: Somali refugee, now firefighter, shares ...
|Mar 2
|Gourd Steaves - WPG
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC