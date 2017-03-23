Engage Nova Scotia is making a differ...

Engage Nova Scotia is making a difference in planning our future

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Amherst Daily News

The value of a non-profit charitable organization that has been working with municipalities, community groups and other organizations to engage Nova Scotians in proactively moving their communities forward is being called into question. In recent days, The Canadian Taxpayers Federation raised concerns about Engage Nova Scotia and is now asking the provincial government to cancel the contract it has with the organization.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amherst Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ontario lawyer caught in N.S. drug sting with C... Mar 19 TakeBackYourPower 1
News Sessions to inform people on Islam continue at ... Mar 17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Proposed spaceport would bring defunct N.S. tow... Mar 15 Ranger of the wastes 2
News Environment Canada predicts snowstorms are head... Mar 13 need 2 Brace 4 snow 1
News Halifax police could replace RCMP (Mar '10) Mar 10 RAPED 11
News Crown appeals man's acquittal in home invasion ... Mar 10 Hali 1
News Response to Halifax sex assault case is proof t... Mar 9 Really 3
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,299 • Total comments across all topics: 279,785,679

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC