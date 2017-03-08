Elizabeth Kidd named College of the North Atlantic's new president
Kidd has been with the college since 2016 as vice-president, corporate services. Prior to that she spent more than two decades in leadership roles on both the private and public sectors, including serving as vice-president, corporate services at CollA ge BorA©al in Sudbury, Ontario.
