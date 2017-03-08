Elizabeth Kidd named College of the N...

Elizabeth Kidd named College of the North Atlantic's new president

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Labradorian

Kidd has been with the college since 2016 as vice-president, corporate services. Prior to that she spent more than two decades in leadership roles on both the private and public sectors, including serving as vice-president, corporate services at CollA ge BorA©al in Sudbury, Ontario.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Labradorian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Environment Canada predicts snowstorms are head... 3 hr need 2 Brace 4 snow 1
News Halifax police could replace RCMP (Mar '10) Fri RAPED 11
News Crown appeals man's acquittal in home invasion ... Mar 10 Hali 1
News Response to Halifax sex assault case is proof t... Mar 9 Really 3
News Peters Carey talks about tough past as first bl... Mar 9 2017hlp 1
News Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis... Mar 8 where will it end 2 1
News Man acquitted in Cole Harbour home invasion tha... Mar 5 Seriously 2
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,236 • Total comments across all topics: 279,522,019

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC