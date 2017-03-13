Eight stories in the news today, March 13
Canadians can once again file their tax returns online. The Canada Revenue Agency took the service down on Friday after officials detected what they called "an Internet vulnerability."
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Environment Canada predicts snowstorms are head...
|18 hr
|need 2 Brace 4 snow
|1
|Halifax police could replace RCMP (Mar '10)
|Mar 10
|RAPED
|11
|Crown appeals man's acquittal in home invasion ...
|Mar 10
|Hali
|1
|Response to Halifax sex assault case is proof t...
|Mar 9
|Really
|3
|Peters Carey talks about tough past as first bl...
|Mar 9
|2017hlp
|1
|Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis...
|Mar 8
|where will it end 2
|1
|Man acquitted in Cole Harbour home invasion tha...
|Mar 5
|Seriously
|2
