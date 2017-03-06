Editorial: Rising waters
For some Cape Bretoners, it might at first seem like a dream come true - to others, a nightmare: to be a separate island again, free from the causeway to the mainland. In Newfoundland and Labrador? Well, given that the vast majority of the province's population is clustered at the ocean's edge, close to the coast, it would mean a large migration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nor'Wester.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man acquitted in Cole Harbour home invasion tha...
|Sun
|Seriously
|2
|Halifax taxi driver acquitted of sexual assault...
|Mar 4
|Justice
|1
|Protests planned, petitions signed, complaints ...
|Mar 4
|Justice
|1
|N.S. woman upset after RCMP refuse to lay charg...
|Mar 3
|NScit
|5
|VIDEO: Somali refugee, now firefighter, shares ...
|Mar 2
|Gourd Steaves - WPG
|1
|Trans woman in Halifax questions if prejudice i...
|Feb 27
|Gremlin
|7
|Three people dead, child in hospital following ...
|Feb 25
|dert
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC