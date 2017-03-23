Drunk driver responsible for 2011 death charged again for impaired driving
A Nova Scotia man who went to prison for a drunk driving crash that killed a woman in 2011 is once again facing impaired driving charges after a car smashed into a utility police Thursday night in Dartmouth. Kevin Charles Purcell, 36, of Beaver Bank is facing three charges related to this week's crash, including driving while impaired and driving while disqualified.
