Dartmouth man found guilty on charges stemming from Grand Pre robbery

A Dartmouth man has been found guilty on charges stemming from a robbery at a Grand Pre convenience store that happened last May. Trevon Domonic Longard, 20, was charged with using threats of violence in stealing cigarettes; having his face masked with intent to commit an indictable offence, failing to comply with probation, failing to comply with a recognizance and failing to comply with an undertaking. Longard pleaded not guilty to the charges in June 2016 and the matters were adjourned for trial.

