Dartmouth man found guilty of charges stemming from Greenwich robbery
A Dartmouth man has been found guilty of three charges stemming from a robbery at the Irving Circle K in Greenwich last year and will be sentenced in May. Following a trial in Kentville provincial court, Deion Malik Brushett, 19, was found guilty on March 1 of using violence toward the clerk to prevent or overcome resistance in stealing money from the store; having his face disguised by a hood and sunglasses with intent to commit an indictable offence and uttering a death threat. The matters have been adjourned to May 12 to allow time for a pre-sentence report to be prepared and for sentencing.
