Dartmouth man charged with attempted ...

Dartmouth man charged with attempted murder in Hants won't have other charges thrown out

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Nova News Now

A judge has ruled that the delays in a Dartmouth man's trial are not unreasonable and has denied a stay of proceedings. Richard George Mahar, 36, who is also facing charges including attempted murder in Hants County, requested a stay of proceedings based on his right to a trial to be held within a reasonable time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nova News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Response to Halifax sex assault case is proof t... 4 hr NoMoreRape 2
News Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis... Wed where will it end 2 1
News N.S. woman upset after RCMP refuse to lay charg... Tue Jewels34 6
News Man acquitted in Cole Harbour home invasion tha... Mar 5 Seriously 2
News Halifax taxi driver acquitted of sexual assault... Mar 4 Justice 1
News Protests planned, petitions signed, complaints ... Mar 4 Justice 1
News VIDEO: Somali refugee, now firefighter, shares ... Mar 2 Gourd Steaves - WPG 1
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,086 • Total comments across all topics: 279,415,923

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC