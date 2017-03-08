Dartmouth man charged with attempted murder in Hants won't have other charges thrown out
A judge has ruled that the delays in a Dartmouth man's trial are not unreasonable and has denied a stay of proceedings. Richard George Mahar, 36, who is also facing charges including attempted murder in Hants County, requested a stay of proceedings based on his right to a trial to be held within a reasonable time.
