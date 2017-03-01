Crucifix to be back on view at Quebec City hospital following removal
The Hopital du Saint-Sacrement says it will restore the religious sign after a request from the provincial Health Department. Meanwhile, a Quebec City man was arrested Tuesday night in connection for allegedly uttering threats against the hospital for removing the crucifix.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trans woman in Halifax questions if prejudice i...
|Feb 27
|Gremlin
|7
|Three people dead, child in hospital following ...
|Feb 25
|dert
|2
|Retired black Halifax police officer opens up a...
|Feb 22
|the truth
|1
|Man acquitted in Cole Harbour home invasion tha...
|Feb 22
|HRM123
|1
|Halifax police could replace RCMP (Mar '10)
|Feb 22
|HRM123
|10
|Dartmouth pedophile Roger Edouard Mercier, 39,t... (Feb '08)
|Feb 19
|Howe Street Father
|27
|Federal government abandons Sable Island wind p...
|Feb 19
|Pizza
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC