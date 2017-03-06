Crown appeals acquittal in taxi sex-assault case where judge said 'drunk can consent'
Bassam Al-Rawi appears in Halifax provincial court during his sexual assault trial in February 2017. Nova Scotia's Public Prosecution Service says it is appealing the sexual assault acquittal of Halifax cab driver Bassam Al-Rawi that has sparked outrage and concern from the public and advocates for sexual assault victims.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man acquitted in Cole Harbour home invasion tha...
|Sun
|Seriously
|2
|Halifax taxi driver acquitted of sexual assault...
|Mar 4
|Justice
|1
|Protests planned, petitions signed, complaints ...
|Mar 4
|Justice
|1
|N.S. woman upset after RCMP refuse to lay charg...
|Mar 3
|NScit
|5
|VIDEO: Somali refugee, now firefighter, shares ...
|Mar 2
|Gourd Steaves - WPG
|1
|Trans woman in Halifax questions if prejudice i...
|Feb 27
|Gremlin
|7
|Three people dead, child in hospital following ...
|Feb 25
|dert
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC