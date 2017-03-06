Crown appeals acquittal in taxi sex-a...

Crown appeals acquittal in taxi sex-assault case where judge said 'drunk can consent'

Bassam Al-Rawi appears in Halifax provincial court during his sexual assault trial in February 2017. Nova Scotia's Public Prosecution Service says it is appealing the sexual assault acquittal of Halifax cab driver Bassam Al-Rawi that has sparked outrage and concern from the public and advocates for sexual assault victims.

Nova Scotia

