Courts struggle to determine how drunk is too drunk to consent

Yesterday Read more: The Toronto Star

After Nova Scotia acquittal sparked outrage, Canadian experts say there is no clear legal threshold for when someone becomes too intoxicated to consent to sex. Halifax taxi driver Bassam Al-Rawi was acquitted of sexual assault because a judge ruled the woman "might well have been capable of appearing lucid but drunk" and it was possible she could have consented to sexual contact before becoming unconscious.

