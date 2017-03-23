Couple escapes early morning house fi...

Couple escapes early morning house fire during blizzard in Pleasant Valley

The New Glasgow Fire Department was called to the two-storey home, located on Route 2 in Pleasant Valley, at around 3 a.m. Thursday. Fire Chief Jason Peters said the snow and high winds during the peak of the winter storm that hammered the province overnight made it difficult for firefighters to battle the fire.

