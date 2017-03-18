Conservative majority in 12 Coalition...

Conservative majority in 12 Coalition seats back same-sex marriage vote in 2017

Voters in some of the most conservative seats in Australia overwhelmingly support legalising same-sex marriage in 2017, according to a decisive new poll of a dozen Coalition seats. And Coalition MPs are seen as out of touch with the community - and could lose votes, and even their seats - if they continue to block a free vote in Parliament and insist on the defeated plebiscite policy.

