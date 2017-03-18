Conservative majority in 12 Coalition seats back same-sex marriage vote in 2017
Voters in some of the most conservative seats in Australia overwhelmingly support legalising same-sex marriage in 2017, according to a decisive new poll of a dozen Coalition seats. And Coalition MPs are seen as out of touch with the community - and could lose votes, and even their seats - if they continue to block a free vote in Parliament and insist on the defeated plebiscite policy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sessions to inform people on Islam continue at ...
|Fri
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Proposed spaceport would bring defunct N.S. tow...
|Mar 15
|Ranger of the wastes
|2
|Environment Canada predicts snowstorms are head...
|Mar 13
|need 2 Brace 4 snow
|1
|Halifax police could replace RCMP (Mar '10)
|Mar 10
|RAPED
|11
|Crown appeals man's acquittal in home invasion ...
|Mar 10
|Hali
|1
|Response to Halifax sex assault case is proof t...
|Mar 9
|Really
|3
|Peters Carey talks about tough past as first bl...
|Mar 9
|2017hlp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC