Conditional sentence imposed on confinement and assault charges
A 31-year-old New Waterford resident was ordered to serve a conditional sentence followed by probation on charges including unlawful confinement. MacLeod is now to serve a two-year less a day conditional sentence that allows offenders to serve their time in the community, under strict conditions, as opposed to going to jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ontario lawyer caught in N.S. drug sting with C...
|Mar 19
|TakeBackYourPower
|1
|Sessions to inform people on Islam continue at ...
|Mar 17
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Proposed spaceport would bring defunct N.S. tow...
|Mar 15
|Ranger of the wastes
|2
|Environment Canada predicts snowstorms are head...
|Mar 13
|need 2 Brace 4 snow
|1
|Halifax police could replace RCMP (Mar '10)
|Mar 10
|RAPED
|11
|Crown appeals man's acquittal in home invasion ...
|Mar 10
|Hali
|1
|Response to Halifax sex assault case is proof t...
|Mar 9
|Really
|3
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC