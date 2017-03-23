Conditional sentence imposed on confi...

Conditional sentence imposed on confinement and assault charges

A 31-year-old New Waterford resident was ordered to serve a conditional sentence followed by probation on charges including unlawful confinement. MacLeod is now to serve a two-year less a day conditional sentence that allows offenders to serve their time in the community, under strict conditions, as opposed to going to jail.

Nova Scotia

