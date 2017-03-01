Coal mining resumes in Cape Breton as Donkin Mine starts production
Underground coal mining has restarted in Cape Breton, more than 15 years after the fossil fuel was last cut from a rock face beneath the island. A news release from a minority stakeholder in the operation says 64 employees and contractors have been working at the Donkin project site since Monday night.
