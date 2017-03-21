Clare 'redneck psychic' starring in n...

Clare 'redneck psychic' starring in new cable show

There's a positive energy so powerful emanating from spiritual reader Kelley Muise, a woman once told her if she could bottle it she'd make a mint. Eastlink TV producera Michael MacDonald says the Clare woman's upbeat approach is one of the reasons he thinks a new call-in show with Muise Redneck Psychic will become a "must-watch."

Nova Scotia

