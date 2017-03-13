Chinese exchange student stoked to meet her pal, the premier of Nova Scotia
A Chinese exchange student could hardly contain her excitement when Premier Stephen McNeil arrived at the Hants Community Hospital for a press conference. Yifan Wu, or Sierra as her Avon View High School classmates know her, was grinning from ear to ear as McNeil made his way towards the podium - but before he made it that far, he spotted her and came right over.
