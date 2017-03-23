Challenges continue for Sydney area flood victims

The mayor of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality came away from a meeting with a provincial minister with a promise for an additional meeting to provide an "official debrief" on flood assistance. Mayor Cecil Clarke, chief financial office Marie Walsh and CBRM economic development manager John Phalen met with Municipal Affairs Minister Zach Churchill, who is responsible for disaster relief, in Halifax Wednesday on a handful of topics, with the flood aftermath topping the agenda.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.