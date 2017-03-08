Casino Nova Scotia wagers off-track b...

Casino Nova Scotia wagers off-track betting will boost sagging revenues

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Halifax gamblers will soon be able to play the ponies at Atlantic Canada's largest gaming and entertainment destination, without getting near the Truro track. Off-track betting will be available at Casino Nova Scotia Halifax within a few months, said Casino Nova Scotia general manager Chris Roberts Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Response to Halifax sex assault case is proof t... 10 hr NoMoreRape 2
News Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis... Wed where will it end 2 1
News N.S. woman upset after RCMP refuse to lay charg... Tue Jewels34 6
News Man acquitted in Cole Harbour home invasion tha... Mar 5 Seriously 2
News Halifax taxi driver acquitted of sexual assault... Mar 4 Justice 1
News Protests planned, petitions signed, complaints ... Mar 4 Justice 1
News VIDEO: Somali refugee, now firefighter, shares ... Mar 2 Gourd Steaves - WPG 1
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,444 • Total comments across all topics: 279,421,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC