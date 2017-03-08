Casino Nova Scotia wagers off-track betting will boost sagging revenues
Halifax gamblers will soon be able to play the ponies at Atlantic Canada's largest gaming and entertainment destination, without getting near the Truro track. Off-track betting will be available at Casino Nova Scotia Halifax within a few months, said Casino Nova Scotia general manager Chris Roberts Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Response to Halifax sex assault case is proof t...
|10 hr
|NoMoreRape
|2
|Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis...
|Wed
|where will it end 2
|1
|N.S. woman upset after RCMP refuse to lay charg...
|Tue
|Jewels34
|6
|Man acquitted in Cole Harbour home invasion tha...
|Mar 5
|Seriously
|2
|Halifax taxi driver acquitted of sexual assault...
|Mar 4
|Justice
|1
|Protests planned, petitions signed, complaints ...
|Mar 4
|Justice
|1
|VIDEO: Somali refugee, now firefighter, shares ...
|Mar 2
|Gourd Steaves - WPG
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC