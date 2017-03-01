Cabbie's acquittal renews debate over court rulings around alcohol and consent
A Halifax taxi driver has been acquitted of sexually assaulting a young woman who was found drunk and unconscious in his cab, prompting a renewed debate over how Canadian courts react when the issue of consent is mixed with heavy drinking. Judge Gregory Lenehan ruled the Crown failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the woman did not consent to sexual activity with driver Bassam Al-Rawi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N.S. woman upset after RCMP refuse to lay charg...
|11 hr
|Concerned Parent
|5
|VIDEO: Somali refugee, now firefighter, shares ...
|Thu
|Gourd Steaves - WPG
|1
|Trans woman in Halifax questions if prejudice i...
|Feb 27
|Gremlin
|7
|Three people dead, child in hospital following ...
|Feb 25
|dert
|2
|Retired black Halifax police officer opens up a...
|Feb 22
|the truth
|1
|Man acquitted in Cole Harbour home invasion tha...
|Feb 22
|HRM123
|1
|Halifax police could replace RCMP (Mar '10)
|Feb 22
|HRM123
|10
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC