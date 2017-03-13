Cabbie acquitted of sex assault no longer licensed to drive a taxi in Halifax

A cab driver who was acquitted of sexually assaulting an intoxicated woman in the back of his taxi no longer has a licence to drive a cab in the Halifax area. Elliot says Al-Rawi's licence was suspended by the municipality in May 2015 after charges were laid, but an appeals committee overturned that suspension in August 2015 with conditions including that he only work between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. In September 2015, the municipality deemed his licence to be "non-operational" because he couldn't provide the taxi licensing office with documentation to show who he would be driving for.

