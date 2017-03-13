Cabbie acquitted of sex assault no lo...

Cabbie acquitted of sex assault no longer licensed to drive a taxi in Halifax

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

A cab driver who was acquitted of sexually assaulting an intoxicated woman in the back of his taxi no longer has a licence to drive a cab in the Halifax area. Elliot says Al-Rawi's licence was suspended by the municipality in May 2015 after charges were laid, but an appeals committee overturned that suspension in August 2015 with conditions including that he only work between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. In September 2015, the municipality deemed his licence to be "non-operational" because he couldn't provide the taxi licensing office with documentation to show who he would be driving for.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Proposed spaceport would bring defunct N.S. tow... 15 hr somebody 1
News Environment Canada predicts snowstorms are head... Mon need 2 Brace 4 snow 1
News Halifax police could replace RCMP (Mar '10) Mar 10 RAPED 11
News Crown appeals man's acquittal in home invasion ... Mar 10 Hali 1
News Response to Halifax sex assault case is proof t... Mar 9 Really 3
News Peters Carey talks about tough past as first bl... Mar 9 2017hlp 1
News Gander council aiming to ban Christmas advertis... Mar 8 where will it end 2 1
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,683 • Total comments across all topics: 279,567,462

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC