Breach charges filed shortly after Eskasoni woman's release

19 hrs ago

Shyanne Stevens, 27, was released on conditions Wednesday after being arrested in connection with the seizure last week of $150,000 in illegal drugs. She is now facing the addition of two weapon and two breach offences.

Nova Scotia

