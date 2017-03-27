Breach charges filed shortly after Eskasoni woman's release
Shyanne Stevens, 27, was released on conditions Wednesday after being arrested in connection with the seizure last week of $150,000 in illegal drugs. She is now facing the addition of two weapon and two breach offences.
