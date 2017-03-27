'Because I'm a black man:' Four advocates speak out about racial profiling in Nova Scotia
A free online course called "Serving All Customers Better," launched by the Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission March 27 is intended to help businesses and employees address and prevent consumer racial profiling. In the wake of the announcement, our colleagues at Metro Halifax spoke to four prominent members of the black community about whether they had been the victims of racial profiling.
