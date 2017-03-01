As Senators became more independent, meetings with lobbyists hoping to take advantage tripled in ...
Senator Peter Harder waits in the Senate lobby, Tuesday, November 15, 2016 in Ottawa. In a year-end interview with The Canadian Press, Sen. Peter Harder says the Senate has made some progress over the last year with a new expense disclosure regime that gives Canadians more details on how senators are spending public dollars.
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man acquitted in Cole Harbour home invasion tha...
|Sun
|Seriously
|2
|Halifax taxi driver acquitted of sexual assault...
|Sat
|Justice
|1
|Protests planned, petitions signed, complaints ...
|Sat
|Justice
|1
|N.S. woman upset after RCMP refuse to lay charg...
|Fri
|NScit
|5
|VIDEO: Somali refugee, now firefighter, shares ...
|Mar 2
|Gourd Steaves - WPG
|1
|Trans woman in Halifax questions if prejudice i...
|Feb 27
|Gremlin
|7
|Three people dead, child in hospital following ...
|Feb 25
|dert
|2
