As Senators became more independent, ...

As Senators became more independent, meetings with lobbyists hoping to take advantage tripled in ...

Senator Peter Harder waits in the Senate lobby, Tuesday, November 15, 2016 in Ottawa. In a year-end interview with The Canadian Press, Sen. Peter Harder says the Senate has made some progress over the last year with a new expense disclosure regime that gives Canadians more details on how senators are spending public dollars.

