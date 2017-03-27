Animal Justice calls police over P.E.I. pig scramble

National animal-law organization Animal Justice has sent a letter to law enforcement authorities in Prince Edward Island advising that "pig scramble" events likely violate federal and provincial animal cruelty laws and must not be allowed to proceed. The PEI Plowing Match and Agricultural Fair in Dundas has held pig scrambles in past years, but has been under intense scrutiny this year after a petition calling for its cancellation began attracting support and national media attention.

