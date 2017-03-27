Amid gym scale controversy, Carleton ...

Amid gym scale controversy, Carleton puts scales in changing rooms

Read more: Journal-Pioneer

An Ontario university that stirred up controversy by removing the scales from its primary athletic facility says everyone now has the means of weighing themselves at the centre again. Ottawa's Carleton University says it now has scales in both men's and women's changing rooms in a bid to compromise with those who were angry when the scale in the main gym was removed earlier this month.

Nova Scotia

