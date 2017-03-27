Alan Doyle, Matt Andersen, Winterslee...

Alan Doyle, Matt Andersen, Wintersleep, Matt Mays on New Glasgow Jubilee lineup

Read more: Truro Daily News

Co-headliners Alan Doyle & The Beautiful Gypsies and Matt Andersen & The Bona Fide will take the stage Sunday night while Matt Mays and Wintersleep are set to co-headline Saturday. "In our 22nd year, we decided to bring back several fan favourite Jubilee alumni to the stage, mixed with well-known East Coast artists and groups," said 2017 Jubilee chair Michelle MacLean.

Nova Scotia

