After heavy lobbying from all sides, ...

After heavy lobbying from all sides, MPs to debate, vote on genetic testing bill

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Truro Daily News

After a flurry of intense lobbying from insurance companies, health charities, a handful of provinces and the justice minister herself, the fate of a controversial genetic testing bill is now in the hands of Parliament. Liberal MP Rob Oliphant has been shepherding the proposed Genetic Non-Discrimination Act, also known as Bill S-201, through the House of Commons, where it is back up for debate and could come to a final vote Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man acquitted in Cole Harbour home invasion tha... Sun Seriously 2
News Halifax taxi driver acquitted of sexual assault... Mar 4 Justice 1
News Protests planned, petitions signed, complaints ... Mar 4 Justice 1
News N.S. woman upset after RCMP refuse to lay charg... Mar 3 NScit 5
News VIDEO: Somali refugee, now firefighter, shares ... Mar 2 Gourd Steaves - WPG 1
News Trans woman in Halifax questions if prejudice i... Feb 27 Gremlin 7
News Three people dead, child in hospital following ... Feb 25 dert 2
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,235 • Total comments across all topics: 279,376,527

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC