Accused to be assigned Supreme Court trial date

A Mulgrave man will be assigned a Supreme Court trial date next week after being ordered to trial on charges from a fatal car crash in 2015. Scott Nicholas Lundrigan, 22, is charged with impaired driving causing death, impaired driving causing bodily harm, driving with a blood alcohol level exceeding the legal limit causing death and driving with a blood alcohol level exceeding the legal limit causing bodily harm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.