Accused to be assigned Supreme Court ...

Accused to be assigned Supreme Court trial date

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

A Mulgrave man will be assigned a Supreme Court trial date next week after being ordered to trial on charges from a fatal car crash in 2015. Scott Nicholas Lundrigan, 22, is charged with impaired driving causing death, impaired driving causing bodily harm, driving with a blood alcohol level exceeding the legal limit causing death and driving with a blood alcohol level exceeding the legal limit causing bodily harm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Halifax taxi driver acquitted of sexual assault... 6 hr Justice 1
News Protests planned, petitions signed, complaints ... 6 hr Justice 1
News N.S. woman upset after RCMP refuse to lay charg... 10 hr NScit 6
News VIDEO: Somali refugee, now firefighter, shares ... Thu Gourd Steaves - WPG 1
News Trans woman in Halifax questions if prejudice i... Feb 27 Gremlin 7
News Three people dead, child in hospital following ... Feb 25 dert 2
News Retired black Halifax police officer opens up a... Feb 22 the truth 1
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,095 • Total comments across all topics: 279,300,768

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC