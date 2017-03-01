Accused to be assigned Supreme Court trial date
A Mulgrave man will be assigned a Supreme Court trial date next week after being ordered to trial on charges from a fatal car crash in 2015. Scott Nicholas Lundrigan, 22, is charged with impaired driving causing death, impaired driving causing bodily harm, driving with a blood alcohol level exceeding the legal limit causing death and driving with a blood alcohol level exceeding the legal limit causing bodily harm.
