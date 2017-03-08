Accused charged with drug trafficking
Karen Ann Barnaby, 48, of the Listuguji Mi'kmaq First Nation in Quebec, and John Gideon Winter, 28, of the Eskasoni First Nation, are jointly charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking in oxycodone. They both made brief provincial court appearances Friday and were remanded for the weekend pending the outcome of bail hearings set for Monday.
