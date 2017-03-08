Accused arsonist from Florence elects...

Accused arsonist from Florence elects Supreme Court trial

19 hrs ago

A third former volunteer firefighter facing arson charges has elected to be tried by a Supreme Court judge and jury. Gary Richard Luker, 32, of Main Street, Florence, is charged with two counts of arson involving property damage.

Nova Scotia

