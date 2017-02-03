Zelda the zonkey's strange trip from American peril to a Canadian haven
Zelda the zonkey was supposed to die, but a kind-hearted Nova Scotian rescued the animal and offered her a new life in Canada. Zelda is a hybrid of a male zebra who mated with a female donkey to create the zonkey.
