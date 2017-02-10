Woman says 'justice' in sexual assault case came at personal cost
And while the 22-year-old Nova Scotia woman says ultimately "justice was served" by the courts, she maintains it came at such a personal cost she would have been better off had she never gone to the authorities. Graham made headlines last year after successfully challenging a publication ban on her identity so she could speak freely about her gruelling journey through the justice system while the man convicted of sexually assaulting her was released from prison pending appeal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Conservative memberships likely down from 2004 ...
|Feb 5
|Republican Zombies
|2
|3-year-old allegedly assaulted at unlicensed En...
|Feb 4
|no Wynne situatio...
|1
|Yarmouth fishing group condemns fishermen accus...
|Feb 3
|Woodgrange
|1
|Justin Trudeau is actually Fidel Castro's son
|Jan 29
|Zachary Chesley
|1
|From Ireland moving to Halifax
|Jan 29
|Siobhan
|1
|Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel...
|Jan 27
|Stop Statism
|2
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Jan 26
|Madmax
|465
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC