Woman says 'justice' in sexual assaul...

Woman says 'justice' in sexual assault case came at personal cost

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Telegram

And while the 22-year-old Nova Scotia woman says ultimately "justice was served" by the courts, she maintains it came at such a personal cost she would have been better off had she never gone to the authorities. Graham made headlines last year after successfully challenging a publication ban on her identity so she could speak freely about her gruelling journey through the justice system while the man convicted of sexually assaulting her was released from prison pending appeal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Conservative memberships likely down from 2004 ... Feb 5 Republican Zombies 2
News 3-year-old allegedly assaulted at unlicensed En... Feb 4 no Wynne situatio... 1
News Yarmouth fishing group condemns fishermen accus... Feb 3 Woodgrange 1
Justin Trudeau is actually Fidel Castro's son Jan 29 Zachary Chesley 1
From Ireland moving to Halifax Jan 29 Siobhan 1
News Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel... Jan 27 Stop Statism 2
Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10) Jan 26 Madmax 465
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,873 • Total comments across all topics: 278,772,223

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC