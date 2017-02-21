What's next? N.S. experts weigh in on...

What's next? N.S. experts weigh in on usefulness of classroom conditions council

9 hrs ago

Teachers have reason to be skeptical of a committee to study classroom conditions set up under Bill 75, according to a Halifax sociology professor. By establishing the committee, Dr. Karen Foster of Dalhousie University said, the government is further signaling its intention to separate the teachers' union's ability to raise classroom conditions in the collective bargaining process.

Nova Scotia

