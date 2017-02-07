Westville man faces sentence for assault
PICTOU A 32-year-old Westville man will be sentenced in April for assault after changing his plea to guilty in Pictou provincial court on Monday afternoon. Jonathan Dale Gower was originally charged with break and enter as well as assault related to an incident in October and was scheduled for trial in March, however, the break and enter charge has since been dismissed.
