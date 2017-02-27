Voting begins on which remarkable Nova Scotians make museum exhibit
Ellen Page, Joseph Howe, Viola Desmond, and Sidney Crosby could be some of the remarkable Nova Scotians rolling out over the next few weeks for the public to vote on as part of a future exhibit. The Nova Scotia Museum is holding a competition to determine which notable Nova Scotians will be showcased in an upcoming exhibit.
Read more at Nova News Now.
