Victim of bus robbery tells Halifax police to let suspects go
Police arrested three people after someone was robbed getting off a Macdonald Bridge shuttle bus, but they were later released on the wishes of the victim. According to police, one of the suspects convinced the 18-year-old male victim he would be assaulted if he did not hand over his necklace.
