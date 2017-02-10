United Way offers counselling to Cape Breton flood victims
United Way Cape Breton is funding a program to help flood victims cope with lingering trauma four months after the Thanksgiving Day flood . "So that they don't feel the only way out is suicide," said Lynn McCarron, the executive director of the organization.
