UFC Fight Night 105 results: Johnny Hendricks defeats Hector Lombard in Middleweight debut

Johnny Hendricks moved up to Middleweight to face Cuban powerhouse Hector Lombard tonight at UFC Fight Night 105: "Lewis vs. Browne," which took place inside Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, live on FOX Sports 1. Both Hendricks and Lombard had fallen on tough times, with Lombard losing via knockout to Neil Magny at Welterweight and then Dan Henderson at Middleweight, while Hendricks had dropped three straight out of nowhere. Both men have seen other troubles as well, Hendricks with repeated weight cut troubles and Lombard with a failed test for anabolic steroids since his last win.

