Two people charged after New Glasgow home searched, drugs seized

A 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man are facing possession charges following a search of a New Glasgow home Thursday night. The Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit, with assistance from the New Glasgow Regional Police and New Glasgow Regional Police Canine Unit, searched a residence on MacLean Street at approximately 9 p.m., seizing a quantity of N -Dimethyltryptamine , and cannabis marihuana.

Nova Scotia

