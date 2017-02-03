Trial set for Sydney man on assault c...

Trial set for Sydney man on assault charges

John Wayne Burgess of Victoria Road is charged with three counts of assault and single counts of sexual assault and assault with a weapon. A trial on the charges is now set for March 31. The offences are alleged to have occurred in 2015.

