Trial set for Sydney man on assault charges
John Wayne Burgess of Victoria Road is charged with three counts of assault and single counts of sexual assault and assault with a weapon. A trial on the charges is now set for March 31. The offences are alleged to have occurred in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Conservative memberships likely down from 2004 ...
|4 hr
|ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE...
|1
|3-year-old allegedly assaulted at unlicensed En...
|12 hr
|no Wynne situatio...
|1
|Yarmouth fishing group condemns fishermen accus...
|Fri
|Woodgrange
|1
|Justin Trudeau is actually Fidel Castro's son
|Jan 29
|Zachary Chesley
|1
|From Ireland moving to Halifax
|Jan 29
|Siobhan
|1
|Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel...
|Jan 27
|Stop Statism
|2
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Jan 26
|Madmax
|465
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC