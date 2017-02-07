Trial set for Linacy man charged with theft
A trial date was set on Monday in Pictou provincial court for a Linacy man accused of break and enter and theft of property. Jonathan David DeYoung, 32, will return to court on March 2 for the charges relating to events alleged to have occurred on Jan. 20 in Linacy.
