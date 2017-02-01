Three Nova Scotia fishermen charged a...

Three Nova Scotia fishermen charged after video posted showing abuse of seal

Three Nova Scotia fishermen face charges for the alleged mistreatment of a seal caught on video and posted to social media. Doug Wentzell, a regional director for the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, says officials were alerted this week to a video posted online involving "behaviour with respect to the treatment of a seal," aboard a vessel off Yarmouth, N.S. The video has been taken down off Facebook, but can still be found on the CBC web site.

Nova Scotia

