Three Glace Bay accused to have bail hearings
Three Glace Bay men are to return to provincial court today after being arrested over the weekend on drug and weapon offences. Charged are Michael Norman Knox, 24, of Fourth Street; Jordan William Oakes, 23, and Corey James DeCoste, 27, of Oceancrest Drive.
