This 89-year-old is a secret champion...

This 89-year-old is a secret champion of Nova Scotia's best and brightest

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: CBC News

Michael Gorman is a reporter in Nova Scotia who covers Province House, rural communities, and everything in between. Contact him with story ideas at [email protected] Since the establishment of the Order of Nova Scotia in 2002, Brown has submitted 53 nominations on behalf of notable Nova Scotians - almost none of whom she's ever met.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Retired black Halifax police officer opens up a... Wed the truth 1
News Man acquitted in Cole Harbour home invasion tha... Wed HRM123 1
News Halifax police could replace RCMP (Mar '10) Wed HRM123 10
News N.S. woman upset after RCMP refuse to lay charg... Tue HRM123 1
News Dartmouth pedophile Roger Edouard Mercier, 39,t... (Feb '08) Feb 19 Howe Street Father 27
News Federal government abandons Sable Island wind p... Feb 19 Pizza 1
News Three people dead, child in hospital following ... Feb 14 GTA 1
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Sudan
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,350 • Total comments across all topics: 279,109,744

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC