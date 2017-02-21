This 89-year-old is a secret champion of Nova Scotia's best and brightest
Michael Gorman is a reporter in Nova Scotia who covers Province House, rural communities, and everything in between. Contact him with story ideas at [email protected] Since the establishment of the Order of Nova Scotia in 2002, Brown has submitted 53 nominations on behalf of notable Nova Scotians - almost none of whom she's ever met.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Retired black Halifax police officer opens up a...
|Wed
|the truth
|1
|Man acquitted in Cole Harbour home invasion tha...
|Wed
|HRM123
|1
|Halifax police could replace RCMP (Mar '10)
|Wed
|HRM123
|10
|N.S. woman upset after RCMP refuse to lay charg...
|Tue
|HRM123
|1
|Dartmouth pedophile Roger Edouard Mercier, 39,t... (Feb '08)
|Feb 19
|Howe Street Father
|27
|Federal government abandons Sable Island wind p...
|Feb 19
|Pizza
|1
|Three people dead, child in hospital following ...
|Feb 14
|GTA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC