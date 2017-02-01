'They were very generous, very talent...

'They were very generous, very talented': Mahone Bay grieves community-spirited couple

Family and friends of Heather and David Abriel are grieving the loss of the much-loved couple after a fatal road accident this week. David Abriel, a doctor at Fishermen's Memorial Hospital in Lunenburg for three decades, and Heather Abriel, an active community member, were well-known and well-liked on Nova Scotia's South Shore.

