These Canadian acts of kindness after mosque attack may restore your faith in humanity
Outside their school in the same neighbourhood as the mosque, Sainte-Foy grade four students honoured the shooting victims. In the three days since six Muslims were shot and killed inside a Quebec City mosque where they'd come to pray, Canadians everywhere have countered the hateful act through gestures of kindness, solidarity and support.
