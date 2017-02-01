These Canadian acts of kindness after...

These Canadian acts of kindness after mosque attack may restore your faith in humanity

Outside their school in the same neighbourhood as the mosque, Sainte-Foy grade four students honoured the shooting victims. In the three days since six Muslims were shot and killed inside a Quebec City mosque where they'd come to pray, Canadians everywhere have countered the hateful act through gestures of kindness, solidarity and support.

