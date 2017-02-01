Teen charged in Clayton Park shooting...

Teen charged in Clayton Park shooting that wounded 60-year-old man

1 hr ago

Police performed an extensive search around the building where the 60-year-old man was shot in March 2016. A 19-year-old man from Cole Harbour who turned himself in to police Wednesday has been charged in relation to a shooting last March in Clayton Park, according to Halifax Regional Police.

Nova Scotia

