Storms, falling donations hurting Par...

Storms, falling donations hurting Parker Street food bank

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: CBC News

The combination of winter blizzards and post-Christmas frugality has left the Parker Street Food and Furniture Bank desperate for supplies. Heavy snowfalls have prevented regular deliveries of food to the Parker Street Food and Furniture Bank, operations manager Kevin McKay said Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three people dead, child in hospital following ... Feb 14 GTA 1
News Conservative memberships likely down from 2004 ... Feb 5 Republican Zombies 2
News 3-year-old allegedly assaulted at unlicensed En... Feb 4 no Wynne situatio... 1
News Yarmouth fishing group condemns fishermen accus... Feb 3 Woodgrange 1
Justin Trudeau is actually Fidel Castro's son Jan 29 Zachary Chesley 1
From Ireland moving to Halifax Jan 29 Siobhan 1
News Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel... Jan 27 Stop Statism 2
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. NASA
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,131 • Total comments across all topics: 278,994,562

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC